ROH Notes: Matches set for three ROH Wrestling television shows, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guest, ROH Week By Week match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling features Fred Yehi vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the ROH Tag Titles, and a Flip Gordon interview.

-The May 29 edition of ROH Wrestling includes “Violence Unlimited” Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide vs. “The Foundation” Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus in an eight-man tag match. Plus, LSG will face Joe Keys in a meeting of the rankings battle royal winners. The winner of the match will choose whether to be in the Pure Championship or ROH TV Title division.

-Silas Young vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match will air on the June 5 edition of ROH Wrestling.

-Joe Keys will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Chris Dickinson vs. Eric Martin will meet on next week’s ROH Week By Week online show.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on ROH talent on an upcoming Wrestle Carnival event in England, Ian Riccaboni and The World Famous CB calling the Hana Kimura tribute show on FITE this weekend, and more on the Survival of the Fittest tournament.