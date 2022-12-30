What's happening...

Jaysin Strife dead at age 37

December 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Independent wrestler and promoter Jaysin Strife (a/k/a Nathan Blodgett) died at age 37 on Thursday. Strife’s brother Jason Blodgett shared the news via social media. Strife reportedly battled cancer prior to his death.

Powell’s POV: Strife made appearances on WWE Raw, WWE 205 Live, and AEW Dark in addition to wrestling and promoting on the independent scene. He also worked as the masked Yellow Dog. My condolences to his family and friends. Strife’s family has established a Go Fund Me page to help with the costs of his memorial service.

