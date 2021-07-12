What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, This Is Slammiversary special

July 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Thursday’s television show.

-Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams.

-Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb Konley vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.

-Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

-Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will be bumped this week for a This Is Slammiversary special at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Slammiversary 2017 on Thursday afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.

