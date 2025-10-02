AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show, early start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Dralistico

-Kevin Knight vs. Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler

Powell’s POV: Knight challenged either member of FTR to a singles match, and Stokely Hathaway accepted, while adding that Knight wouldn’t know whether he would face Harwood or Wheeler until they walk through the curtain. Collision will be taped tonight in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center. The show will be simulcast Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at the early start time of 6CT/7ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).