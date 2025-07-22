NXT TV results (7/22): Moore’s review of Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT Championship, Undertaker’s appearance, Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy, Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

Aired live July 22, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Separate shots of Fatal Influence, Ricky Saints, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams were shown as they were arriving to the arena…

Vic Joseph and Corey Graves checked in on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Vic wondered where Booker T was? Booker T showed up at Gorilla Position with a mic and a camera following him. Booker ran down the advertised segments in his home town of Houston, TX. Booker ended his promo by saying “Can you dig that? Sucka!!!!”…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Sol Ruca, Zaria, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger vs. Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance.