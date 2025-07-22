AEW Collision rating for Dustin Rhodes’ first appearance as TNT Champion

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 348,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. This was the lowest viewership count the show has done in its usual time slot since March 1. The previous week’s Collision episode averaged 323,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating for a Thursday edition. One year earlier, the July 20, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 472,000 viewers with a 0.a15 in the 18-49 demographic.