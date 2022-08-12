08/12 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Emergence, Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title, Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne, Kushida vs. Deaner, Killer Kelly vs. Tiffany Nieves, Kenny King vs. Karl Anderson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Emergence, Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title, Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne, Kushida vs. Deaner, Killer Kelly vs. Tiffany Nieves, Kenny King vs. Karl Anderson, and more (11:48)…

Click here for the August 12 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.