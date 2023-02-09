AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Mark Briscoe speaks

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in action

Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum.