AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

February 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Mark Briscoe speaks

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

