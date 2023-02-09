AEW Revolution lineup: AEW World Championship match set for the March pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California at Chase Center.

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship.

Powell’s POV: Danielson defeated Rush on AEW Dynamite in the last match of the series of wins that his character needed to win to officially earned the title shot. AEW events are typically priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).