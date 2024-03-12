AEW wrestler sidelined by a broken jaw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW wrestler Anthony Henry announced that he suffered a broken jaw. Henry stated via social media that he suffered the injury when Bryan Keith hit him with a knee strike. “The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up,” Henry wrote. “One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon.”
Powell’s POV: Ouch. Henry teams with JD Drake as The Workhorsemen. Here’s wishing Henry the very best with his surgery and a quick recovery.
I honestly don’t know how I will take this. I’ve never had an injury like this. I don’t know what to do without wrestling, and my biggest fear is that it derails any upcoming plans for Drake and I. I may be absent from here for a while. I appreciate all the fans who support us! https://t.co/UhV811VFFI
— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 12, 2024
