AEW wrestler sidelined by a broken jaw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

AEW wrestler Anthony Henry announced that he suffered a broken jaw. Henry stated via social media that he suffered the injury when Bryan Keith hit him with a knee strike. “The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up,” Henry wrote. “One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon.”

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Henry teams with JD Drake as The Workhorsemen. Here’s wishing Henry the very best with his surgery and a quick recovery.