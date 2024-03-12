WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa in a ladder match qualifier

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a ladder match qualifier

-R-Truth and The Miz vs. “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga in a ladder match qualifier

Powell’s POV: The qualifiers will enter the six-team ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL. Raw will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.