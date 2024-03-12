NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Little Guido, Nidia, Kenta, Erick Stevens, Mae Young

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

-Last week’s NXT Roadblock themed show finished with a A grade from 55 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B and F finished tied for second with 18 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-James Maritato, who works as Little Guido, is 52. He also went by Nunzio in WWE.

-Nidia Guenard is 45.

-Kenta (Kenta Kobayashi) is 43.

-Erick Stevens is 42.

-The late Johnnie Mae Young was born on March 12, 1923. She died at age 90 on January 14, 2014.