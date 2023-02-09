Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside

-Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Title

-Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde in a non-title match

-Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander

-Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

-PCO vs. Shera in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

Powell’s POV: The No Surrender four-way match will determine the next No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship. The other two qualifiers feature Steve Maclin vs. Rhino, and Eddie Edwards vs. Heath. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on The Beautiful People. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Raj Singh vs. Mike Bailey. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).