02/28 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Alan “5” Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian, Willow Nightingale vs. Leyla Hirsch, Chaos Project vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, Fuego Del Sol vs. Lance Archer, Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl, Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue, LMK, Kayla Sparks, and Paris Van Dale vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 52)

Taped February 23, 2022 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena

Streamed February 28, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Matt Hardy’s music got us started this week as ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Jora Johl. Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight were on commentary…

1. Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl (w/Matt Hardy, Jose). Lethal missed on an armdrag early and Johl tried to capitalize. Lethal moved out of the way and Johl was sent to the floor. As Johl came back in the ring Lethal dropkicked Johl’s leg causing him to fall to the floor again. Lethal launched himself at Johl with a Tope Suicida and then rolled Johl back in the ring. Johl backed into the corner and Lethal charged but was backdropped over and onto the top rope straddling it.

Johl kicked Lethal to the floor and then followed him out. Johl hit Lethal a couple of times then yelled at the camera. Matt Hardy yelled at Johl to stay on Lethal but Lethal rolled into the ring and started to chop Johl. Johl reversed an Irish whip and caught Lethal with a powerslam for a two count. Lethal fought out of a chinlock and started to make a comeback. Lethal attempted the Lethal Injection but Johl avoided it and caught Lethal with a Falcon Arrow. Johl then tried for a pump kick but Lethal avoided and rolled up Johl, who pushed Lethal off into the ropes. Lethal bounced off and hit the Lethal Injection on Johl for the pinfall.

Jay Lethal defeated Jora Johl by pinfall in 3:45.

After the match, Matt Hardy grabbed a mic and the iPad while Jose talked to Johl. Hardy threw the iPad at Johl and pushed Jose. Hardy was upset that Johl embarrassed him by losing. Hardy said that Johl better do something to impress him or his career in the AHFO will be deleted…

Bailin’s Breakdown: Decent match. The idea seemed that Hardy’s scouting helped Johl but it wasn’t enough. Hardy pushing Jose could lead to increased tension with Hardy and the rest of the AHFO.

2. Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue. Velvet and Blue traded armdrags then shook hands. They continued trading holds then both went for a dropkick at the same time. Blue caught Velvet with a kick and went for a cover as Leyla Hirsch walked down the aisle. Velvet reversed an Irish whip into a neckbreaker and followed up with a moonsault. Velvet yelled at Hirsch and Blue used the distraction to roll up Velvet. Blue then kicked Velvet for another near fall. Blue went to run the ropes but Velvet caught her and hit the Final Slice for the victory while staring down Hirsch.

Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue by pinfall in 2:20.

After the match Velvet and Hirsch continued to taunt each other but there was no physicality…

Bailin’s Breakdown: The match was okay, but we have seen better from both Velvet and Blue. It really came down to the match being too quick. I did like that Hirsch came down to the ring to watch and taunt Velvet, as it continued their story. I could see Velvet vs. Hirsch on the Revolution pre-show.

3. Frankie Kazarian vs Alan “5” Angels. Neither Kazarian nor Angels maintained the advantage long as they went hold for hold. The finish came when Angels went to roll up Kazarian but Kazarian pushed off and locked in the rear naked choke/chicken wing combo and Angels tapped out.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Alan “5” Angel by submission in 6:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth technical match and most likely the match of the night. The problem is neither man has been featured in anything meaningful and they don’t appear to be heading that way either.

4. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Diamanté (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs LMK, Kayla Sparks, and Paris Van Dale. Sakura, Rose and Diamanté attacked before the bell rang. Late in the match LMK was left in the ring with Rose, Sakura and Diamanté. Rose elevated then dropped LMK then Sakura connected with a backsplash. Finally, Diamanté locked in a head and neck choke for the submission victory.

Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Diamanté defeated LMK, Kayla Sparks and Paris Van Dale by submission in 3:35.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Now that Sakura, Rose, and a rotating third member have been featured regularly on Elevation, I would really like to hear something from them as to why they are all together and whether they will settle on a regular third member. The partners have been Diamanté, The Bunny, and Leyla Hirsch over just the last three weeks.

5. Lance Archer vs. Fuego Del Sol. Del Sol attempted to dive at Archer before he entered the ring but Archer caught him. Archer went from a chokeslam on the floor and Del Sol flipped out of it. Del Sol continued to his speed to stay away from Archer and managed to flip out of a Blackout attempt and hit Archer with a pair of enziguris. Del Sol attempted to come off the top rope with a cross body but Archer punched him out of the air.

Archer threw Del Sol outside the ring and teased a dive of his own but instead stepped through the ropes and kicked Del Sol. Archer then placed Del Sol on the top turnbuckle and went for the Blackout again. Del Sol bit Archer in the forehead and then attempted a Tornado DDT. Archer reversed it and planted Del Sol with a vertical suplex. Archer then chokeslammed Del Sol then hit the Blackout for the pinfall.

Lance Archer defeated Fuego Del Sol by pinfall in 3:05.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Del Sol’s character tried, but it was never going to be enough. At least Del Sol got to make an entrance without Archer throwing him down the ramp. A long match by Archer’s standards.

6. Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale. Nightingale went to lock up but Hirsch refused and walked away. Nightingale grabbed Hirsch in a headlock followed by a shoulder tackle and then gloated. Nightingale went back to Hirsch but was met with a knee in the midsection. Hirsch went for an Irish whip that Nightingale tried to cartwheel out of and Hirsch kicked Nightingale in the back. Hirsch trapped Nightingale’s arm over the top rope and held on to it using her free arm to hit Nightingale with forearms.

Later, Hirsch missed hitting Nightingale with a knee and instead hit the turnbuckle. Nightingale then hit Hirsch with a Pounce and followed up with a cannonball in the corner. Instead of going for the pin Nightingale went to the top rope and attempted a moonsault but Hirsch rolled out of the way. Hirsch followed up with a knee to the face and then locked Nightingale in her armbar and Nightingale tapped out

Leyla Hirsch defeated Willow Nightingale by submission in 2:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A quick showcase match for Hirsch, and Nightingale also got to show more than her last appearance on Elevation. A missed opportunity with Red Velvet not coming down to watch Hirsch, just as Hirsch did to her earlier in the night.

7. “Dark Order’s” Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico. Grayson and Serpentico started the match. Serpentico motioned that he wanted to slam Grayson so Grayson let him try. Serpentico was unsuccessful. Serpentico, then asked for quiet as he wanted to chop Grayson. The chop didn’t affect Grayson so he returned the favor and chopped Serpentico who fell to the mat. Uno and Grayson continued working over Serpentico. Grayson hit Serpentico with a back splash on the apron but was met with a clothesline from Luther outside the ring.

Serpentico and Luther then began to work over Grayson. Serpentico jumped off of Luther’s back and caught Grayson with a Flatliner. Luther went for a pin and got a 2 count. Luther then asked Serpentico to get down so that Luther could jump off Serpentico’ s back. Serpentico fell and Grayson hit Luther and Serpentico with a double Pelé kick and tagged in Uno. Uno and Grayson caught Serpentico in a tandem powerbomb and Grayson went for the cover. Luther broke it up then kicked Uno out of the ring.

Luther pancaked Grayson and then threw Serpentico into Grayson. Serpentico went for the cover while Luther posed thinking they had the match won. Grayson kicked out and baited Luther over the top rope. Grayson dove through the ropes onto Luther while Serpentico kicked Uno. Serpentico went for a cutter after bouncing off the ropes but was caught by Uno and put in position for the Fatality as Grayson came off the top rope and made the pinfall.

“Dark Order’s” Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico by pinfall in 4:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good competitive match, but I just can’t predict Chaos Project to win anything until they actually do. Unfortunately, Grayson and Uno don’t team nearly enough anymore for this win to matter much in any rankings.

Overall, this was a pretty good episode of Elevation. The match of the night goes to Kazarian vs. Angels, but I would not have been disappointed if just two minutes of their six-minute match had been given to Red Velvet and Skye Blue’s match. Episode 52 clocked in at 40 minutes 47 seconds, so it is a quick watch if you have the time.