NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT 2.0, Big E, Kyle O’Reilly, Tenille Dashwood, Davey Richards, Adnan Al-Kaissie, Mike Tenay, Booker T, Scotty Riggs, Ultimo Dragon, DJ Hyde

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 46 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Adnan Al-Kaissie (Adnan Bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissy El Farthie) is 83.

-Mike Tenay is 67.

-Booker T (Booker Huffman) is 57.

-Scotty Riggs (Scott Antol) is 51.

-Ultimo Guerrero is 50.

-DJ Hyde is 44.

-Davey Richards (Wesley Richards) is 39.

-Big E (Ettore Ewen) is 36.

-Kyle O’Reilly is 35.

-Tenille Dashwood is 33.