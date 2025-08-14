AEW Collision taping, TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Bob Backlund, Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano, Eddie Gilbert, Buddy Landel, Bobby Eaton

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. The show features Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 5CT/6ET. The show will stream earlier than usual due to Collision airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson is back! His reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade, and I gave it a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 34 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. F finished a close third with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Backlund is 76.

-Kofi Kingston (Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah) is 44.

-Johnny Gargano is 38.

-The late Eddie Gilbert (Thomas Edward Gilbert) was born on August 14, 1961. He died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Buddy Landel (William Ensor) was born on August 14, 1961. He died at age 53 of complications from a car accident on June 22, 2015.

-The late Bobby Eaton was born on August 14, 1958. He died in his sleep at age 62 on August 4, 2021.