AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show (reports need from tonight’s Cincinnati taping)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship held by Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door

-Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knighta nd Mike Bailey

-Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay in a four-way for $100,000

Powell's POV: Saturday's Collision will be taped tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. The show will be simulcast Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.