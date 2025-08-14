What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show (reports need from tonight’s Cincinnati taping)

August 14, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship held by Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door

-Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knighta nd Mike Bailey

-Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay in a four-way for $100,000

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be taped tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. The show will be simulcast Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.