ROH Supercard of Honor results (7/11): Vetter’s review of Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship, Athena vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women’s Championship

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor”

Streamed live July 11, 2025, on HonorClub

Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington

ROH Supercard of Honor Pre-Show

The lighting was good. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman provided commentary. This is the small arena, which was the host venue of the AEW residency last summer. The listed capacity per WrestleTix was 1,958, and Ian said it was a sellout…

1. Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson) vs. Jay Lethal. This was a bonus, unadvertised match, and the crowd popped for Lethal’s Randy Savage-themed music. Lee tried to interfere, so Lethal dove on Lee. Blake then hit a twisting dive through the ropes onto Lethal. In the ring, Blake hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 3:00. Lethal hit a loud chop that popped the crowd. Jay hit the Lethal Combination (face plant) and he applied a Figure Four, but Blake reached the ropes at 6:00. Blake avoided the Lethal Injection and got a backslide for a nearfall. Jay hit a jumping knee. Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Jay slammed Blake stomach-first. Lee hopped on the apron to provide a distraction, allowing Blake to hit a superplex, and Blake immediately applied a Muta Lock. The ref checked on Jay and called for the bell! Ian said it’s Blake’s biggest win yet in ROH.

Blake Christian defeated Jay Lethal at 8:08.

2. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. “Frat House” Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter (w/Jacked Jameson, four pledges). Frat House came out first; Dark Order charged into the ring, started brawling, and we’re underway! Reynolds hit a flip dive over the ropes onto the heels. Back in the ring, the FH worked over Reynolds in their corner. Preston hit a delayed vertical suplex at 3:30. Griff hit a clothesline. Uno finally got a hot tag at 5:30, and he hit running blows in opposite corners on Griff and Cole. (Uno has some shiny new black-and-gold gear tonight.) Cole hit a 450 Splash on Uno for a nearfall.

Uno hit a running neckbreaker on Griff. Silver got the hot tag at 8:00 and he unloaded some roundhouse kicks on Griff. He hit a running somersault off the apron to the floor, got back into the ring, and knocked the other heels down, too. He went for the pin, but Jameson pulled the ref to the floor, so Jameson got ejected. However, Preston got his pledge paddle and struck all of the Dark Order with it. Some music played! Who’s coming out? It’s Brodie Lee Jr! This kid is everywhere! The distraction allowed Dark Order to hit some quick team moves on Preston. Uno hit a discus clothesline and pinned Vance. It’s amazing how over Dark Order is, and how good the matches are, when given a few minutes. The Dark Order all hugged Brodie.

Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver defeated Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter at 10:30.

* Mace, Mansoor, Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie came out. Mace and Mansoor wore their Ribera Steakhouse jackets (they have been competing in DDT in Japan). Taya belittled the crowd. Johnny got on the mic and noted the Japan tour and told the crowd to welcome them back. They showed a silly video for a fake product.

3. Diamante vs. Lady Frost. When was the last time we saw Diamante? They shook hands, but Diamante immediately struck her and she took control. She hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Frost hit a leaping clothesline, then a rolling cannonball in the corner. She hit a top-rope twisting body splash for a nearfall. Diamante hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Lady Frost hit a modified Air Raid Crash. Diamante hit a Cross Rhodes-style twisting faceplant out of the ropes and got the pin. Good for the time given.

Diamante defeated Lady Frost at 6:00 even.

4. Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich vs. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari (w/Smart Mark Sterling). No Josh Woods tonight; he’s woefully underused. The Athletes worked over dark-haired Ross early on; this has been basic tag action. The ref missed a hot tag and ordered Marshall back to his corner. Ross finally hit a hard clothesline at 5:00, but Marshall had been pulled off the apron so wasn’t there for a tag. The crowd was fully into this.

Marshall finally got the hot tag and hit some punches on both heels. He hit a leaping dropkick on Arya in the corner, then a rolling cannonball on Nese for a nearfall. Nese hit a Frankensteiner! He hit a plancha to the floor on Ross. Daivari grabbed his mat and hit the Magic Carpet Ride frogsplash! Marshall hit a spinebuster on Nese for a nearfall at 8:30. Sterling got in the ring, so Ross put a claw on him. Meanwhile, Marshall hit a top-rope moonsault for the pin. Good action.

Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari at 8:42.

* We saw the Shane Taylor Promotions faction arrive!

ROH Supercard of Honor Main Card

1. Michael Oku (w/Amira) vs. Hechicero (w/Rocky Romero). This is quite an international match! Hechicero immediately dove at the ankle and they traded reversals on the mat. Oku hit a huracanrana at 3:30, then a dropkick. Hechicero applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. He snapped Oku’s left arm backward, and he began targeting the limb. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00. Oku hit a missile dropkick, but he sold pain in his lower back. Oku hit a DDT. They each missed moves against the ropes and were both down. Oku hit a Triangle Dropkick at 8:30, then his Fosbury Flop to the floor.

Oku hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. “Now this is how you open up a pay-per-view!” Caprice said. Oku hit a running Penalty Kick. He went for a top-rope moonsault, but Hechicero caught him and applied a cross-armbreaker. Oku somehow escaped and applied a half-crab, but Hechicero reached the ropes at 10:30. Rocky called for a timeout. Hechicero tied up the ankle, and Oku nearly tapped out. Hechicero hit a jumping knee and his leaping headscissors spike headplant for the pin. That was really good.

Hechicero defeated Michael Oku at 11:29.

2. Atlantis Jr. vs. Lee Johnson (w/Blake Christian) vs. Adam Priest vs. AR Fox in a four-way for $50,000. Priest beat Aaron Solo on Thursday’s ROH episode — how often does someone win when they get the “already in the ring” treatment during introductions? Quick action at the bell, and Fox hit a flip dive to the floor. He hit a moonsault on the apron, launching off the ring post, onto Priest on the floor. Nice spot! In the ring, Priest hit a brainbuster on Fox for a nearfall at 2:30. Lee hit a diving forearm on Atlantis Jr. Atlantis hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Johnson hit an enzuigiri on Fox. Fast-paced action as everyone was hitting kicks.

AR hit a twisting suplex on Priest, Johnson hit a rolling DVD and a standing moonsault on Fox for a nearfall at 6:30, and they were all down. Priest hit a backbreaker on the top turnbuckle on Fox, and he applied a half-crab. Lee hit a frogsplash on Fox. Atlantis hit a frogsplash on Fox! Priest pushed Atlantis aside and got a believable nearfall on Fox. (I thought that was it.) Fox hit a Canadian Destroyer out of the ropes on Priest for the pin.

AR Fox defeated Adam Priest, Atlantis Jr., and Lee Johnson in a four-way at 9:12 to win $50,000.

3. Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther for the ROH Pure Title. We had the full reading of the rules. (I guess I always thought any closed fist was illegal in a Pure Rules match, but it was stressed here that only a fist to the face (or a low blow!) is illegal, but a punch is otherwise legal to the body. Panther tied him in a Fujiwara Armbar, so Lee used his first rope break at 2:30! Blue Panther put Lee upside down along his back, but Lee escaped and turned it into a sleeper. He applied a leg lock around the head, and Blue Panther used his first rope break at 5:00.

Blue Panther applied a Figure Four, and Lee used his second rope break at 6:30! They got to their feet, and Moriarty hit some chops. He hit a springboard flying elbow for a nearfall. Panther used a second rope break. Lee hit some dives to the floor at 9:00. Back in the ring, Lee applied an Octopus Stretch. Lee applied the Border City Stretch! Panther used his final rope break at 10:30. Blue Panther fired up and hit some clotheslines (he looks gassed though; those were a bit weak.) He hit a rolling cannonball off the apron to the floor on Lee. In the ring, Lee applied an ankle lock. Blue Panther got to the ropes (but of course, he was out of rope breaks!) Lee trapped him by applying the Border City Stretch in the ropes, and Panther tapped out. Nice finish.

Lee Moriarty defeated Blue Panther to retain the ROH Pure Title at 13:15.

4. “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean (w/Trish Adora) for the ROH Tag Team Titles. The Infantry wore black pants and black T-shirts; it feels like almost everyone has flashy new gear tonight. They had a skit where Sammy was doing a Superman promo backstage; he came out in Superman-themed gear. Dustin wore what I presume is meant to be Green Lantern-themed gear. The champs got in the ring, attacked, and we’re underway! They all brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, the champs set up for ‘Shattered Dreams’ kicks, but Trish got in the ring and slapped Dustin.

Sammy hit a dropkick on Bravo at 3:00. The Infantry hit a neckbreaker move on Sammy and they began working him over on the floor. Back in the ring, they kept Sammy in their corner. Dean hit a flying clothesline, and Bravo got the nearfall at 7:00. Sammy fired up and hit some chops on Bravo. The ref missed a tag at 9:00 and ordered Dustin back to his corner. Sammy hit a slingshot stunner move on Bravo. Dustin finally got the hot tag at 11:00, and he hit some clotheslines. He hit some powerslams and was fired up. He hit a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for a nearfall on Dean, but Bravo made the save.

Dustin hit the Shattered Dreams punt kick on Dean. Shane Taylor came out of nowhere and struck Dustin in the head with a title belt. Sammy hit a plancha to the floor on Shane. Dean went for a cover on Dustin, but Sammy made the save. Dustin was busted open, and Dean punched at the forehead and licked some blood. Dustin hit a Canadian Destroyer. Sammy got a hot tag at 14:00, and he hit a springboard moonsault to the floor on Shane, then a flying stunner in the ring. He hit a superkick on Dean. Dustin hit a suplex on Dean, and Sammy hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Satisfying match and I did briefly think we were having a title change when Shane interfered.

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes defeated Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles at 15:04.

* Shane attacked after the bell. He called for help from the back. Anthony Ogogo got in the ring! (When was the last time he was on ROH TV?) The Von Erichs ran to the ring and chased off the Shane Taylor Promotions. Dustin got on the mic and said he wants a shoot-out on Saturday against Shane at the OK Corral! We have a bonus eight-man tag at All In!

5. Nick Wayne (w/”Mother Wayne”) vs. Titan for the ROH TV Title. We saw footage of Titan beating Nick Wayne in New Japan, then a recent time-limit draw between them. Nick refused a handshake and spit at Titan; Titan attacked at the bell and hit a huracanrana. Nick hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes, then another one on the floor at 1:30, and Titan was hobbling, selling the pain in his knee. In the ring, Wayne began untying the mask and was booed. He applied a Figure Four, but Titan quickly got to the ropes at 4:00. The crowd chanted “Happy Birthday!” at Nick.

Titan hit a top-rope crossbody block, but he sold the pain in his legs. He dove through the ropes onto Nick. They fought on the ring apron and traded kicks. Titan hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest as Wayne was on the apron, and they were both down on the floor at 7:30. In the ring, Nick applied a Figure Four. Titan hit a spinning back kick, and they were both down at 10:30. Nick hit a basement dropkick to the knee and a superkick to the jaw. Titan hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down again. This has been really sharp. Titan nailed a flip dive to the floor.

In the ring, he hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall, but Mother Wayne put Nick’s foot on the ropes at 12:30, and she promptly got ejected. Titan applied a Muta Lock in the center of the ring, and the crowd taunted Wayne to tap out. Nick reached the ropes at 14:00. They fought on the ropes; Titan hit a headbutt that knocked Wayne to the mat. Kip Sabien appeared out of nowhere, tripped, and crotched Titan in the corner. Wayne immediately hit a stunner off the corner, then a spin kick for a nearfall. Wayne nailed the Prodigy Buster (fisherman’s brainbuster) for the pin. A really good match.

Nick Wayne defeated Titan to retain the ROH TV Title at 16:10.

* Christian Cage marched to the ring and he hugged his “son.”

* Backstage, Red Velvet was interviewed. She’s injured and disappointed she can’t compete tonight. But she’s headed to ringside right now to watch the four-way to crown an interim champion.

6. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Persephone vs. Mina Shirakawa in a four-way for the interim ROH Women’s TV Title. I’ve seen Persephone maybe three times this year, and she’s notably taller and visibly stronger than everyone else in this one. The bell rang, and she rolled to the floor and was booed. The Japanese trio tied each other up in the ring. Persephone got back in the ring and hit some forearm strikes on Mina, then a superkick at 2:30. Mina did some sexy dancing; Miyu hit a hard kick to Mina’s back and shoved her to the floor. Mina hit a spin kick to Miyu’s head, sending her to the floor, then Mina hit a top-rope splash onto Miyu at 4:00.

Persephone hit a dive to the floor. Yuka hit a flying headscissors takedown to the floor. In the ring, Yuka hit a missile dropkick on Miyu, then a suplex for a nearfall. She essentially did a Tarantula on Miyu. They got back into the center of the ring and traded forearm strikes, and Miyu hit a German Suplex. Yuka hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Miyu nailed the Skull Kick, but they both went down at 7:00. Mina jumped in the ring and tried pinfalls on each woman. Mina hit a DDT. Persephone got back in and hit a spear on Mina. Persephone hit a fallaway slam on Mina for a nearfall at 8:30. Mina hit a Sling Blade, then a top-rope Sling Blade on Persephone for a nearfall.

Persephone hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Miyu got back in and hit a running Penalty Kick on Persephone. Persephone got a backslide for a believable nearfall on Miyu! Miyu hit a series of spin kicks to Persephone’s head, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:30. Yuka spun Miyu and slammed her stomach-first. Mina put Miyu in a Figure Four. Yuka splashed onto Miyu. Persephone and Yuka traded forearm strikes on the ring apron, and they both fell to the floor. Meanwhile, in the ring, Mina hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Miyu, locked in a Figure Four, and Miyu tapped out. That was stellar action; I thought any of those four could have won.

Mina Shirakawa defeated Yuka Sakazaki, Miyu Yamashita, and Persephone in a four-way to win the interim ROH Women’s TV Title at 13:45.

* Red Velvet got in the ring and confronted Mina. She left with no punches thrown. Mina mockingly did the “stir it up” hand gesture that Red Velvet always does.

7. Athena (w/Billie Starkz) vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women’s Title. The bell rang, and we had a hot, evenly split crowd, and the women waited a few seconds before locking up. Caprice reminded us that Rosa never lost the belt; she relinquished it due to injury. Standing reversals early on. On the mat, Rosa applied a leg lock around the neck. She snapped Athena’s arm over the top rope at 3:00. Athena slammed Rosa on the ring apron, and she hit a uranage move against the guardrail, and Rosa collapsed on the floor at 5:30, selling the back injury. Back in the ring, Athena tied up the arms and planted her knee in Rosa’s back.

Athena kept hitting blows to the back, then a senton for a nearfall at 8:00. They got up and traded spin kicks to the ribs, and Athena caught her with a superkick. Rosa hit a basement dropkick in the corner and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. Athena hit a backbreaker over her knee. Thunder Rosa hit a baseball slide dropkick, then a springboard crossbody block to the floor. In the ring, Rosa hit a shoulder-breaker over the knee at 13:30, then a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall. Athena rolled to the floor and seemed to be leaving! She started heading up the ramp. Rosa went to follow her, but Billie Starkz attacked Rosa.

Athena picked up Rosa and slammed her from the elevated ramp and through a table on the floor at 15:30! Athena got back into the ring, still holding her damaged shoulder. Rosa got back into the ring; Athena immediately hit a backbreaker over the knee and slammed her again. Rosa went to an ankle lock. She applied a Triangle Choke in the ropes at 18:00, letting go before being disqualified. Athena hit a top-rope sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. She applied a rear-naked choke move, and Rosa tapped out! Good match.

Athena defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the ROH Women’s Title at 18:49.

8. Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH World Title. Don Callis joined commentary; the crowd immediately chanted profanities at him, then the tired “bald!” chant. An intense lockup to open, and they twisted each other’s left arm. Bandido hit a huracanrana and a dropkick at 4:30. They went to a test of strength in a knuckle lock, and Takeshita easily overpowered Bandido. Bandido crashed shoulder-first into the corner post at 7:00, and Takeshita pushed him into the post a second time. They went to the floor, where Takeshita pushed him shoulder-first into the post again. Back in the ring, Bandido hit some chops, but Konosuke dragged him to the mat and targeted the damaged arm.

Bandido hit a top-rope twisting splash, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 10:00, and he stomped on Takeshita’s gut, then a Code Red for a nearfall. Takeshita fired back with a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Bandido hit a running Claymore Kick at 12:00; he went for the 21-Plex, but Takeshita held onto the ropes to block it. Takeshita hit some kicks and started to tug at Bandido’s mask and was loudly booed. Don Callis left commentary and went to ringside. Takeshita dragged Bandido up onto the ramp and hit a brainbuster there at 15:00; he rolled into the ring (doesn’t he remember he needs to get a pin to win the title?)

Bandido rolled back into the ring to avoid the count-out. We got a “Fight forever!” chant. Takeshita bit the forehead at 17:00, then grounded Bandido. Bandido hit a suplex, and they were both down at 18:30. Bandido spiked him with a Poison Rana! Bandido hit an impressive flip dive, getting great distance, and crashed onto Takeshita on the floor. In the ring, Bandido hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Bandido hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a believable nearfall at 21:00, then he applied a Danielson-style Cattle Mutilation, then he rolled Takeshita over for a nearfall.

They hit stereo clotheslines and both were down at 22:30. “What a match!” Ian shouted. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Bandido again went for the 21-Plex, but Takeshita flipped and landed on his feet. Bandido hit a Go To Sleep, then the 21-Plex for a believable nearfall at 25:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout! We got another “Fight forever!” chant. Bandido hit the top-rope Moonsault and Battery for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Bandido went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Takeshita got his knees up. Bandido hit a huracanrana, but Takeshita rolled through and got a nearfall! Bandido put Takeshita on his shoulders and hit a gutbuster knee lift. He went for the 21-Plex, but Takeshita caught him and hit a piledriver, then a wheelbarrow German Suplex, then a running knee but only got a one-count at 29:00. Takeshita set up for Raging Fire (his spinning Falcon Arrow), but Bandido was ready for it, turned it into a rollup, and got the flash pin. That was stellar.

Bandido defeated Konosuke Takeshita to retain the ROH World Title at 29:23.

* Hechicero came down the ramp, and he seemed to indicate he wants a title shot.

Final Thoughts: Bandido-Takeshita was among my most anticipated matches of this weekend, and it most certainly did not disappoint. I truly thought Takeshita was going to win the belt at a few points; after all, Nick Wayne won the ROH TV Title right before he left for NJPW for BoSJ, so I thought there was a chance of a similar thing here, with Takeshita leaving this week for the G1 Climax tournament.

Athena-Thunder Rosa was really strong, but it didn’t feel like we ever got to a point where I thought Rosa was winning. I’ll narrowly go with the women’s four-way over Wayne-Titan. A lot of strong matches here. It reminds me that I wish ROH had a better push in the weekly TV product, because there are so many talented wrestlers on this roster. In recent weeks, Miyu Yamashita and Adam Priest have picked up wins on ROH TV, and it feels like they have improved their spot on the roster; likewise for Blake Christian. And I certainly can’t complain about getting a Michael Oku match, too.