08/17 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: CM Punk and Jon Moxley confrontation, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a best of three falls match, Ricky Steamboat as guest timekeeper, Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King, Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds

August 17, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: CM Punk and Jon Moxley confrontation, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a best of three falls match, Ricky Steamboat as guest timekeeper, Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King, Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds, and more (39:27)…

