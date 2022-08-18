AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Titles

-Hook vs. Zack Clayton for the FTW Championship

-“The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match

-Penelope Ford vs. Athena

-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli speaks

Powell's POV: The show will also included footage from a post match angle that followed the Kenny Omega and Young Bucks vs. Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee main event from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum.