WWE Evolution lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the all-women’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Evolution premium live event that will be held tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

-Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Naomi with Bianca Belair as special referee

-A battle royal for a shot at a championship at the Clash in Paris event (Advertised entrants: Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri)

Powell's POV: Join me for my live review of WWE Evolution as the show streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET.