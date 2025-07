CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE LFG’s fourth episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s POV: “Good Vs. Evil” is the name of tonight’s episode, and will feature an appearance by Charlotte Flair. The Evolution show starts at 6CT/7ET, so it should be over before LFG starts.