AEW Dynamite rating for Kenny Omega’s return

January 10, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 615,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 588,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Wednesday’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 957,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo for a show that featured Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson. One year ago, the January 10, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 797,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

