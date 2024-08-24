AEW Collision results (8/24): Powell’s live review of Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight and Lio Rush for a spot in the London ladders match for the AEW Trios Title at All In

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 59)

Taped August 21, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

Aired August 24, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary from their desk at ringside. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the opening match while both teams had televised entrances…

1. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Tomohiro Ishii sat in on commentary. Ishii wore headsets and sat with his arms crossed without speaking. Schiavone touted that this show was sold out and added that Friday’s Rampage (taped in Arlington) was also sold out.

Briscoe set up a chair and ran the ropes to launch from it, but Bennett moved it. Briscoe set up the chair again while Bennett and the referee bickered. Strong slammed Briscoe on the chair and then Bennett covered him for a two count heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

O’Reilly caught Bennett in an ankle lock, but Bennett escaped. O’Reilly gave him a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes and then hit him with a top rope knee drop. Briscoe tagged in before O’Reilly hit the move and then dropped an elbow on Briscoe from the ropes. Rinse and repeat with Cassidy hitting an elbow drop. Cassidy went for the pin, but it was broken up.

A short time later, Briscoe set up a chair and then launched into a scary flip dive due to the chair giving out. Taven put O’Reilly down, but O’Reilly avoided a follow-up springboard moonsault. O’Reilly put Taven in a submission hold and got the win…

Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe defeated Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett in 15:20.

Powell’s POV: The match was well worked and the crowd was into it. Ishii gets my vote for best AEW broadcast team member. Kidding.

A video package aired on the feud between The Patriarchy, Bullet Club Gold, and House of Black over the AEW Trios Titles…

Willow Nightingale made her entrance and walked over to Ishii, who was still at the broadcast table, and kissed the top of his head. Harley Cameron made her entrance…

Powell’s POV: I speak from experience when I say that women can’t resist the top of a bald head. Unfortunately, they easily resist everything from the forehead down.

2. Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron. Schiavone said this was Cameron’s eleventh AEW match. Cameron hit a kneeling Willow with a running knee strike for a two count. Willow came back a short-time later with Doctor Bomb and got scored the pin.

Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron in 4:10.

After the match, Ishii left the broadcast table and joined Willow in the ring to raise her hand. Willow and Ishii walked to the back together…

Powell’s POV: I was hoping that silent Ishii on color commentary was going to be a full show gag. Willow going over clean was logical given that she has a mixed tag match on the pre-show. I’m just surprised they didn’t do some type of angle involving Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander since they are facing Willow and Ishii. Hathaway and Statlander are wrestling later, so perhaps we’ll get something then.

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Cassidy said they will be the official emcees of All In. Quen got a call and they left the interview set.

ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara joined Nair on the interview set. Guevara wore as suit and said they were issuing an open challenge. Guevara said they weren’t coming alone. Rhodes mentioned The Kingdom and then spoke about how they were bringing The Von Erichs and Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata joined them and was dubbed an honorary Texan. Shibata used his phone translator to say would lasso a win at Wembley… [C]

3. Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (w/Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara). The entrances were televised. Lethal targeted Shibata’s knee. Shibata avoided a Figure Four attempt and then stomped the elbow of Lethal twice before sending him to ringside going into a PIP break. [C]