Chris Jericho’s band performing in the Dakotas, Jericho comments on playing during the pandemic

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy played a show at The Original venue in Minot, North Dakota on Saturday night. Jericho commented during a live stream about the playing shows during the pandemic. “We actually did four shows this week, and the reason for that is we had our ‘Save the World Tour’ which was originally scheduled for April and May, but it got postponed to July and August, then got postponed to October and November,” Jericho said.

“Four shows remained in August, and I was like ‘How?’ The shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states. I think Florida had 9,000 today alone.” To view an image from the concert and read more on the story, visit MetalInjection.com.

Powell’s POV: Another hat tip to Metal Injection for the Jericho quotes from the live stream. Jericho also noted that the venue was at 50 percent capacity, and the Fozzy show on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was at 35 percent capacity. Fozzy is scheduled to play a free show tonight in Sturgis, South Dakota at the Iron Horse Saloon. The Sturgis biker rally has made headlines this weekend with estimates that over 200,000 people are converging in the midst of a pandemic. Meanwhile, AEW will be holding a live show on Wednesday and Jericho is scheduled for a match against Orange Cassidy. AEW tests its entire crew for COVID-19 before every taping, but it would be a bad call to allow Jericho to enter the facility even if he tests negative given that the virus often goes undetected in its early stages. AEW President Tony Khan has not addressed the situation on his Twitter page as of this update.