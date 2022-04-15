04/15 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn, Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a women’s Owen Hart tournament qualifier

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn, Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a women’s Owen Hart tournament qualifier, and more (18:55)…

Click here to stream or download the April 15 AEW Rampage audio review.

