MLW announces a title match for the Battle Riot event

The reigning Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will defend the title against King Muertes… and the match will be under “Caribbean rules,” which means anything goes!

Muertes, a ferocious force in Azteca Underground, looks to bring gold back to the owner and proprietor of the shadowy lucha libre organization run by promoter Cesar Duran.

Will Holliday still be breathing rarified air at the end of the night or will King Muertes choke the life out of the champion’s title reign?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

Lee Moriarty

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

