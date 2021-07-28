NXT TV viewership for the first of two Syfy shows

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 520,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 709,000 viewers who watched last week’s show on USA Network. NXT finished with a .12 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .20 rating.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the temporary move to Syfy and running opposite NBC’s multi-network coverage of the Tokyo Olympics hurt the NXT numbers. NXT will be bumped to Syfy again next week while USA Network continues to cover the Tokyo Olympics.