12/24 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green, Ricochet vs. Tony Nese

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green, Ricochet vs. Tony Nese, and more (24:14)…

