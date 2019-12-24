12/23 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of Colt Cabana vs. Question Mark and Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston in NWA TV Title tournament qualifying matches, James Storm vs. Royce Isaacs, Allysin Kay, ODB, and Ashley Vox vs. Melina, Thunder Rosa, and Marti Belle

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NWA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 11)

Taped December 15-16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed December 23, 2019 on the NWA Youtube and NWA Facebook Page

A recap aired of last week’s show closing angle that resulted in Nick Aldis, Kamille, Royce Isaacs, and Thom Latimer joining forces… The “Into The Fire” opening aired… The broadcast team of Joe Galli and Stu Bennett checked in from their desk and recapped last week’s show closing angle…

Dave Marquez stood at the interview desk and spoke with Trevor Murdoch, who said all his hard work paid off because he received a contract. Zicky Dice told Murdoch to show him respect because he’s the future NWA TV Champion.

The Pope (D’Angelo Dinero, not the holy guy) appeared at the interview desk. Pope said the NWA created change in the industry. He mentioned some of the NWA greats and held up four fingers. He said he didn’t want to mislead the fans, he’s looking for his Super Powers. Dice asked if he was the type of talent that Pope was looking for. Pope walked away…

1. Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifying match. Pope sat in on commentary with Galli and Bennett. The match had a 6:05 time limit and a timer graphic counted down the time on a bottom corner of the screen. Starks performed a cross body block from the top rope for a near fall. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers as Kingston took offensive control. Starks performed a DDT for a near fall, then followed up with a sunset flip for another. Starks performed a Buster Keaton piledriver and scored the pin.

Ricky Starks defeated Eddie Kingston to qualify for the NWA TV Title tournament.

After the match, Pope and Kingston exchanged nods…

Powell’s POV: The addition of Pope to the roster is a good one. He’s a strong talker and he should fit in nicely. I hope the post match nod means things are going to get better for Kingston. He’s one of the best talkers in the NWA and it looked like he and Homicide were going to be spotlighted early on, but they’ve faded into the background since then.

Another recap of last week’s show closing angle aired (in case you missed it the other two times)…

Marquez introduced Royce Isaacs, who came to the interview desk with a blonde woman. Isaacs said some people describe him as a grump, but he has a different demeanor. He introduced the woman as Mae Valentine. Marquez asked if she had holiday plans. Valentine asked Isaacs if they had holiday plans. Isaacs whispered to Marquez, who said it was way too personal and couldn’t be talked about on television. Valentine said it was nothing to be ashamed of and her mom told her that she should be proud of it. Isaacs said enough about Valentine and tried to turn the focus back to himself. Isaacs said the deal with Nick Aldis means they are doing global expansion. Isaacs called for a singles match so that he could show Valentine what he can do. James Storm walked into the studio and over to the desk and set up the match…

A graphic hyped a six-man tag and the Storm vs Isaacs match… A Highspots ad aired…

2. James Storm vs. Royce Isaacs (w/Mae Valentine). Isaacs got four kisses for luck from Valentine and left his leather jacket with her before heading to the ring. Isaacs said his shoulder hurt. Valentine came over and massaged him. Storm went to ringside and worked over Isaacs and then threw him inside the ring. Storm worked over Isaacs for a bit, then Isaacs rolled to ringside and headed to the back with Valentine. Storm told the ref to speed up his count because Isaacs wasn’t coming back. Storm fired up the crowd to say ten at the end…

James Storm defeated Royce Isaacs via count-out.

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to say from just one segment, but it seems like the idea is for Valentine to be a babyface despite dating a heel character.

A video package focused on the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view. A graphic noted that the January 24 event is sold out…

Marquez introduced Eli Drake, who came out drinking a bottle of cheap champagne. Drake acted buzzed up and sang about Christmas, and said we have a new year around the corner. Drake offered Marquez a swig. “I’m working,” Marquez responded. Drake responded, “Yeah, so am I.” Drake showed off his shoes. Jocephus was dressed as Santa and he was joined by a woman dressed as Mrs. Claus. They sang “O Come, All Ye Faithful” while Drake drunkenly played to the crowd and interjected “yeah” a few times.

Nick Aldis, Kamille, Royce Isaacs, and Tom Latimer headed to the interview desk, which led to Drake and the Claus duo leaving. Aldis handed out matching jackets to his stablemates. Aldis said everything the fans saw over the last few weeks was all part of the planet. Aldis boasted that they worked the fans, viewers, James Storm, Tim Storm, and everyone else.

Marquez asked Aldis about the comments that Ricky Morton made last week. Aldis he’s the only reason anyone is watching the show. He showed off his NWA pocket square and then pointed to a pin that read “What’s causin’ all dis?” Aldis called out Morton and Robert Gibson, who joined them at the interview desk. Aldis said he had a chance to see what Morton had to say last week. Aldis told Morton to look around, then clarify his statement.

Morton said he was asked his opinion and he gave it. Morton said Aldis is the NWA Champion. He recalled Aldis saying he spent two years building the brand, whereas guys like him, Gibson, and Harley Race spent their entire lives building it. Morton said that if he said anything to offense Aldis then he apologizes. They shook hands. Aldis brought up what happened to James Storm and Tim Storm and told Morton that he would think very carefully before opening his mouth again…

Powell’s POV: A strong angle. Morton and Gibson are loved by the fans, so it makes sense to use them to continue to put heat on Aldis and his new stable.

3. Melina, Thunder Rosa, and Marti Belle vs. Allysin Kay, ODB, and Ashley Vox. The broadcast team said that the winner of the fall would be able to pick an opponent for a future match. They agreed that everyone on Melina’s team would be gunning for Kay because she holds the NWA Women’s Championship. Late in the match, Vox caught Rosa in a submission hold. Rosa bit free, then performed a shoulderbreaker and a second move that led to Rosa scoring the pin…

Melina, Thunder Rosa, and Marti Belle beat Allysin Kay, ODB, and Ashley Vox.

Marquez interviewed Melina, Rosa, and Belle on the interview set. Rosa built up naming her opponent, but Melina interrupted and said, “She chooses ODB.” Rosa said she guessed that she was choosing ODB…

Powell’s POV: An interesting development. Rosa was really over with the fans initially, but her alliance with Melina makes her a heel. With Melina picking ODB as Rosa’s opponent rather than letting her take an NWA Women’s Title match, I wonder if they are moving toward a split.

Marquez had a woman draw two names from a glass bowl while Tim Storm and The Dawsons stood by. Tim Storm’s name was first, and Nick Aldis was second. A graphic noted that they will meet in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifying match. Marquez interviewed Storm, who noted that his mother turned 95. Storm said his mother asked him how long he intends to continue wrestling. Storm said for the first time in his life he’s wondering the same thing. Storm recalled telling his mother that he got her work ethic. Storm got emotional as he recalled his father leaving and taking every penny with him. Storm said her mother kept working because she had something left to prove, which is what she said about his career. Storm said he has something left to prove and it starts with Nick Aldis…

Powell’s POV: A very good promo. The live crowd loved Storm and was hanging on his every word. A strong promo.

4. Colt Cabana vs. The Question Mark in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifying match. All TV Title related matches have a 6:05 time limit. The countdown clock once again appeared on the screen. Cabana leapt from the ropes and into a Mongrovian Spike from Question Mark, who then pinned Cabana…

The Question Mark defeated Colt Cabana to advance to the NWA TV Title tournament.

Aron Stevens and Question Mark were shown backstage. Stevens spoke about his sensei being a tenth degree blackbelt and asked if the people even know what what means. Stevens spoke about how he and Question Mark would take all the titles because they have the power of karate. Question Mark delivered his karate line… The credits rolled to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The main event was fine. Question Mark mania seemed to die down a bit this week. Perhaps the crowd doesn’t know what to make of the character lately. After all, he did cost fan favorite Cabana the NWA National Championship at the pay-per-view. The fans have fun with the yay/boo bit when Stevens is involved and I don’t see that changing, but they didn’t seem as fired up for Question Mark without Stevens being present at ringside. Question Mark is a fun gimmick that caught on out of nowhere, so I hope this is just an aberration. Overall, a good episode, though the show felt like it hit its peak prior to the forgettable main event.



