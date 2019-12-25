NXT TV live coverage, Rusev Day, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Chris Harris, Rhaka Khan, Wilbur Snyder

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-A very Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating the holidays.

-NXT on USA Network is a taped show and includes Keith Lee and Lio Rush vs. Damian Priest and Tony Nese. John Moore will be doing his weekly live review due to the holiday because I’m a cruel and evil boss who is making him work on Christmas (he actually volunteered because it works well with his holiday schedule). Join him for his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear John’s audio review on Thursday morning.

-There is not a new edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tonight due to the holiday. The show will return next Wednesday on TNT.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses WWE TLC 2009.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features the hilarious comedian Brad Williams. The previous show had Vince Russo. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show is listed as The Holidays Of Our Lives. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast was an Ask Bruce Anything edition. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy Rusev Day! Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev) is 34 today.

-Chris Harris is 46.

-Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) is 38.

-The late Wilbur Snyder died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.



