NXT TV preview: The lineup for the Independence Day show

June 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in a Loser Leaves NXT match

-Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

-Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

