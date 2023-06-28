NXT TV preview: The lineup for the Independence Day show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in a Loser Leaves NXT match
-Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground match
-Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
-Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate
Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment