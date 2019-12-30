WWE acknowledges Randy Orton’s injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE website acknowledged that Randy Orton suffered a knee injury at Sunday’s live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. “The extent of any potential injuries suffered by Orton is not yet known,” reads a post on WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Orton was working a match with AJ Styles when he suffered a left knee injury on Sunday. The match was stopped and then trainers tended to Orton and eventually helped him to the back.



