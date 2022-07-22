What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Brock Lesnar and two matches advertised 

July 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and SummerSlam challenger Ronda Rousey meet face to face

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Maximum Male Models debut their 2022 Beachwear Collection and the debut of “Maxine Dupri”

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden with the penultimate edition before SummerSlam. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

