AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s final night of Fyter Fest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Hangman Page vs. Jon Silver

Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in action

-Max Caster faces Austin Gunn in a rap battle

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).