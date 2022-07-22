MLW announces Atlanta area debut for September

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce its debut in the Atlanta, Georgia area on September 18.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling: SUPER SERIES presented by MLA will be live from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 20 countries around the world.

MLW will reveal the international promotions presented in the co-promoted supercard in the days ahead.

Buy tickets today at http://www.luchatickets.com

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

Start time of show: 6pm

Bouts will announce bouts for MLW’s Atlanta debut in the days and weeks ahead.

Scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

Mads Krugger

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Plus more!

Powell’s POV: The MLW Fusion television series is on hiatus until the fall. With Battle Riot in the can, the Super Series will likely appear on Fusion after the airing of the Battle Riot tapings. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going to this show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com