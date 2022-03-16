NXT 2.0 TV preview: Two ladder match qualifiers set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Io Shirai and Kay Lee Rae vs. Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament finals.

-Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title at NXT Stand & Deliver.

-Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title at NXT Stand & Deliver.

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

