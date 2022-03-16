NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The card for the WrestleMania weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on April 2 in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. three TBD in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. “MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo.

Powell’s POV: The “not Takeover” event will be held on WrestleMania Saturday and will start at noonCT/1ET and will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). John Moore will cover the show live as it streams, and Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same day audio review.