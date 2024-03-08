WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (3/8): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins responding to Rock and Roman Reigns’ WMXL challenge, Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,281)

Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Aired live March 8, 2024 on Fox

A video recap of last Friday’s Bloodline promo aired where the challenge was issued for the tag match between Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Rock was seen showing up earlier in the evening in a lifted 1970s Ford Pickup. Roman Reigns was shown entering his locker room. Seith Rollins and Cody Rhodes were then shown walking past Nick Aldis and his security team. Corey Graves noted that the American Airlines Center was sold out, and then Wade Barrett plugged Cody and Seth answering the challenge for the WrestleMania tag match later tonight.

In the arena, Logan Paul made his ring entrance dressed for a promo. Paul mentioned that he wrestled at his first WrestleMania two years ago in Dallad. He called himself a conqueror, and said he would make history tonight. He said he didn’t just join the WWE to take part, he joined to take over. Paul said everything he touches turns to gold and nobody can touch him as a viral athlete. He plugged his successful youtube show, and took credit for being the secret sauce for the company becoming more successful business wise over the last two years.

Paul continued and said the WWE was in it’s prime, and then called for a drumroll on his “surprise”, which was a “Prime” energy drink logo in the center of the ring. He said his partnership would start at WrestleMania 40 and at every PLE after that. Paul then brought KSI into the ring from the crowd, and this entire sponsorship segment was received with boos. There was a USA chant after Paul revealed KSI flew in from the UK.

As they setup for a photo op, Randy Orton’s music hit. He didn’t immediately appear, and tried to sneak up on Paul and deliver an RKO, but he was able to escape. Orton then landed an RKO on KSI and dragged his limp body over onto the Prime logo. He then tried a sip of the drink and told Paul it was actually very good, before pouring most of it on the groin of KSI. Orton celebrated to end the segment…[c]

My Take: WWE knew they were going to get groans and eyerolls for putting the Prime logo in the ring, so they turned it into a heat segment. Smart.