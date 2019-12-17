ROH Wrestling TV results: Powell’s review of Rush and Dragon Lee vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams in a lucha rules match, Dalton Castle, Kenny King and Flip Gordon vs. Cheeseburger and The Bouncers in a hamburger themed match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Wrestling TV (Episode 430)

Taped November 3, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live

Aired in syndication on December 15, 2019, Fridays on SBG regional sports networks, Mondays on FITE.TV

The ROH opening aired and they went right to Colt Cabana explaining that Delirious and Mini Delirious would face El Vilainisto and Jefe Cobb while a graphic touted it as a loser must unmask match. Highlights of the match aired and Mini Delirious took the pin. Mini Delirious unmasked and revealed himself as Swoggle, which was shocking given that he had his name written on his gear…

Ian Riccaboni checked in while standing in front of the ROH backdrop and set up the show as featuring footage from the quirky ROH Unauthorized event…

1. Dalton “White” Castle, Kenny “Burger” King (w/Amy Rose), and “Flippin’ Cheeseburgers” Gordon vs. “Cheeseburger Double & Triple” Cheeseburger, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas. From my recap of the event: Rhett Titus sat in on commentary for the match. King wore a Burger King crown and slapped hands on his way to the ring. Cheeseburger hit his finisher on Castle, but King rolled up Cheeseburger and pinned him. King tried to leave with the Bouncers’ cooler, but Titus stopped him. Cheeseburger’s team, Castle, and Titus celebrated with beer and cheeseburgers.

Powell’s POV: Yes, the match was built around a hamburger theme. They took a commercial break early in the match. For those who missed it, the idea was that Colt Cabana booked this once a year comedy show.

An ad touted the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which aired a day before this show was broadcast in most markets and even after the show aired on the regional sports network…

Riccaboni touted the replay of ROH Final Battle. He set up footage of Colt Cabana, Ian Riccaboni, Gary Juster, Todd Sinclair, and cameraman Gator beating Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery, Ron Hunt, and Brian Johnson from the Unauthorized show…

Brian Zane hosted the ROH Top Five segment and focused on the top five managers.

5. Lacey

4. Prince Nana

3. Allison Danger

2. Shane Hagadorn

1. Truth Martini

Powell’s POV: I continue to enjoy Zane’s top five spots. It’s easy content and it also gives the company a chance to show names from the past. That said, how does Larry Sweeney fail to make the cut? In fairness, it’s listed as Zane’s favorites and he’s obviously entitled to his opinion, but the late Sweeney was gifted.

Footage aired from ROH “The Experience” in Pittsburgh. Clips of TK O’Ryan’s promo aired and he spoke about The Kingdom breaking up. O’Ryan referred to Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia as “associates” because he couldn’t call them friends. He said Vinny put an end to The Kingdom and he wasn’t invited to the party. O’Ryan recalled arriving in ROH to no fanfare to the point that he didn’t even have his name shown on the big screen. He said that within two months, he was part of the inaugural ROH Six Man Tag Champions.

O’Ryan said he was there to let people know that there is a better way. He said the last few weeks have been tough for him and Taven. O’Ryan said he suffered a head injury months ago and he never told the fans. He said when you’re injured, people pass you by and leave you behind. O’Ryan said he felt like a horse without a stable. He said it was a tough place to be and he’s not really sure if he can actually wrestle again. O’Ryan said he loves ROH and pro wrestling more than anything. O’Ryan said people can change.

O’Ryan said he opened up his DMs and found a bunch of messages from fans, not the two guys he thought would be checking up on him. He said he would never forget that as long as he lives. O’Ryan said he might not be able to say thank you again. He said that if this is the last time he speaks to the fans as a pro wrestler and he wants them to know he loves them. O’Ryan said that if he’s able to wrestle again, he will return as a man that everyone and the company can be proud of…

Powell’s POV: Sadly, I guess this explains why we haven’t seen much of O’Ryan aside from those backstage shots where he was laid out on the floor before the cameras arrived. If this is all legit, then obviously I wish him the very best. He came off very well in his speech. I do question the decision to have him say that Matt Taven never bothered to reach out to him. Marseglia (now Vincent) is the heel in this so it’s logical for O’Ryan to say that he didn’t call, but Taven is working as a babyface now. Perhaps it’s storyline drive and there’s more to come?

Riccaboni didn’t address the O’Ryan promo. Instead, he pimped merchandise and then went back to talking about ROH Unauthorized. Ugh… [C]

Brian Johnson spoke to himself in the mirror and said he’s sick and tired of failing and not being where he belongs. Johnson said change is coming to him and ROH in 2020. He said it will be the year of The Mecca and it will be The Mecca vs. everyone…

Powell’s POV: A solid promo from Johnson. I enjoy this version of Johnson more than the No. 1 bit he was doing.

Ring entrances for the main event took place…

2. Rush and Dragon Lee vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams in a lucha rules match. They took a commercial break early in the match. [C] From my review of the event: Lee took out Haskins with a huracanrana from the apron to the floor. Rush hit his finisher on Williams and pinned him.

To close the show, Lee presented the ROH Title to his brother Rush (who no longer holds the title after dropping it to PCO at Final Battle)…

Powell’s POV: The main event was entertaining and I really liked the speech by TK O’Ryan and even the backstage promo by Johnson. ROH Unauthorized won’t be for everyone, but the television show focussed on the silliness of the show early and featured a straight forward main event. Plus, this episode aired the day after the pay-per-view, and with the holiday weeks approaching it’s is a good time to air this type of content. I just hope the company blows up their current television format and gets back to producing better television in 2020.



