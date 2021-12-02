Beth Phoenix announces her departure from the NXT broadcast team

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Beth Phoenix announced that she will be ending her run with the NXT broadcast team after Sunday’s NXT WarGames event. “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted to share that this Sunday will be my final night in NXT,” Phoenix wrote on Twitter.

“While I will remain a part of WWE, I have made the choice to step away from the weekly broadcast booth to spend more time with my family. This was not an easy decision, as I have loved my three plus years and 135 episodes with NXT and am incredibly proud of the brand.” Read her full statement below.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to how NXT intends to fill her spot or if they will simply go with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett on commentary. The WWE website has covered the story and wished Phoenix “the best in her next chapter.”