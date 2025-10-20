10/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 380): Pro Wrestling Boom – AEW WrestleDream fallout with Jonny Fairplay 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, answering email questions coming out of AEW WrestleDream fallout. We also addressed Seth Rollins’ injury and the World Heavyweight Championship, and some “Survivor” and “Love is Blind” talk at the end. Our next big event post-shows will be on Monday, November 24, coming out of AEW Full Gear, and Monday, December 1, coming out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames (124:12)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 380) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.