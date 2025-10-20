Action Wrestling “All Work And No Play” results: Vetter’s review of Tim Bosby vs. Adrian Priest for the Action Title, Krule vs. Grayson Pierce, Alex Kane vs. Suge D

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “All Work And No Play”

October 17, 2025, in Tyrone, Georgia, at Roger Spencer Community Center

Streamed on Independentwrestling.tv

The venue is a big pole barn; it has a high ceiling and it’s well-lit. The attendance was maybe 150. John Mosley, who has done so well here he’s now also calling GCW shows, provided commentary. I’m familiar with everyone in tonight’s lineup; most are locals with a few who came from the St. Louis area.

1. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz for the Action Tag Team Titles. Better Together just wrestled in Prestige Wrestling in Portland. Jay and the longer-haired Ori opened. BT did some team holds on Yaki and targeted his left arm. Horvitz hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron at 3:30, and they kept Terry grounded. Jay got a hot tag and hit a double top-rope Blockbuster at 6:30, and a series of kicks on both challengers. Jay hit a brainbuster on Hadar for a nearfall. Yaki tagged back in and hit a series of chops on BT, but BT hit stereo superkicks on him. Yaki nailed a flip dive on both challengers at 9:00. In the ring, the champs immediately hit a spike Jay Driller for the pin. Good action.

Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas defeated Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz to retain the Action Tag Team Titles at 9:32.

2. Adrian Alanis vs. Anakin Murphy. I’ll reiterate that Alanis appeared on a lot of the Evolve shows before WWE purchased the brand, as well as a lot of the pandemic-era AEW tapings, and he’s a heel here. Murphy is a scrawny emo kid with tiny arms, and I’ve never been a fan, but he always gets a babyface pop. Alanis hit a Mafia Kick at the bell that clocked Anakin, and he beat down his smaller opponent.

Alanis backed Anakin into a corner and hit some chops, and he bodyslammed him across the ring. Murphy hit an enzuigiri at 4:30 and was fired up. He hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Murphy went for a fadeaway move off the ropes, but Alanis caught him, put him across his shoulders, and hit a leaping Burning Hammer for the pin. That’s what it should have been; not quite a squash but pretty close to it.

Adrian Alanis defeated Anakin Murphy at 6:32.

3. Cody Fluffman vs. Tommy Davis. Fluffman is a modern Blue Meanie; he’s heavy with his gut hanging out below a half-shirt, and he’s a beloved goofball, but I admittedly am not a fan. I haven’t seen him here before; he’s usually in N.C.-based PWF. Davis (think a shorter, younger Trent Seven) is from the St. Louis indy scene, and he’s been doing a lot of travel across the southern states in recent months.

Early on, Cody ‘steamrolled’ his weight across Davis’ body. Davis hit a second-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall at 3:00. Davis peeled up Cody’s half-shirt and chopped his bare chest. He hit a discus kick to the face for a nearfall, and he kept the bigger Fluffman grounded. Cody hit a double chop and peeled off his shirt. Fluffman nailed a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Davis is decent, but he’s just so undersized.

Cody Fluffman defeated Tommy Davis at 5:47.

4. Gary Jay vs. Darian Bengston. Jay is another guy from St. Louis; I always describe him as the red-headed version of Brodie Lee. The talented Bengston is really starting to pick up dates all up and down the East Coast. They shook hands before locking up. They tied up on the mat, and we had an extended feeling-out process. Darian dove through the ropes onto Jay, then hit a top-rope missile dropkick in the ring at 2:30. They went back to the floor, where Jay hit a Death Valley Driver onto the bare floor! Ouch! They got back up, and Gary hit some chops.

In the ring, Jay hit a kick and got a nearfall at 4:00, then some more chops. Darian snapped Gary’s arm across the top rope, then hit a Hardy-style Whisper In The Wind corkscrew cannonball, and they were both down. Darian hit a German Suplex and was fired up. Gary dove through the ropes onto Bengston! They got back into the ring, where Darian hit a twisting Flatliner out of the ropes. Gary hit some more hard chops. Darian hooked both arms and got a flash rollup for the pin! Good for the time given.

Darian Bengston defeated Gary Jay at 7:44.

5. Alex Kane vs. Suge D. I’ve only seen Kane a few times since his MLW deal expired; he’s the babyface in this one, and he caught Suge D and hit a back suplex at the bell. Suge D stomped on Kane and kept him grounded. He applied a headlock, and this was almost completely devoid of action. Kane fired up and hit a flying forearm at 6:30. He caught Suge D and hit a belly-to-belly release suplex. Kane hit some clotheslines. Suge D hit a snap suplex at 8:00. Kane repeatedly whipped Suge D into the corners, then he hit an Exploder Suplex into a corner. He nailed a spear for a nearfall, but Suge D got a hand on the ropes. Suge D hit a flying headbutt for the pin. Meh.

Suge D defeated Alex Kane at 10:32.

6. “4825” Jameson Shook and Jaden Newman vs. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. The Lykos Gym are a top UK team, and I didn’t know they were in the U.S. Again, Kid Lykos looks a bit like a younger Will Ospreay, while Lykos II still wears a mask. Shook is the talented redhead who looks like a young Sami Zayn. Newman and Lykos II opened and shook hands before locking up. Shook and KL locked up at 2:30. Kid Lykos hit a spin kick to Newman’s jaw, and the Gym hit some quick team offense on Jaden and kept him grounded.

Shook hit a pop-up knee strike to L2’s chest, and the champs hit a team slam, but Kid Lykos made the save at 7:00. Kid Lykos hit some flying forearms and hard back elbows, then a standing corkscrew moonsault on Newman. He nailed a Swanton Bomb on Jaden for a nearfall at 8:30. The Gym hit stereo kicks in a corner. However, Jaden got an inside cradle and pinned Lykos II out of nowhere! That was really good, but I wish it had gone longer!

Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook defeated Kid Lykos and Lykos II to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 9:00 even.

7. Krule vs. Grayson Pierce. Grayson is decent; he’s of average size, which means he’s giving up a lot of height and weight to Krule. Krule carried a title belt, but it wasn’t on the line. Grayson opened and hit several chops that Krule completely no-sold, then Krule dropped him with one blow. Grayson hit more chops, with the same result. Krule responded by hitting a chokeslam, then he hip-tossed Pierce across the ring. Krule hit several loud chops in the corner; this has been completely one-sided.

They went to the floor at 2:30 and brawled into a short set of bleachers. Back at ringside, Krule accidentally ran shoulder-first into the ring post. Pierce hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on a standing Krule at 5:00. He hit a top-rope dive to the floor on Krule. They brawled on the ring apron. They got back into the ring, and Pierce hit an enzuigiri, then a Frankensteiner at 7:30. He hit a jumping knee to the chest, then a split-legged moonsault and a Code Red for a nearfall. Krule hit his faceplant for a nearfall, but Grayson got a foot on the ropes at 9:00. Pierce hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall. Krule hit a second-rope flipping chokeslam for the pin. That topped expectations.

Krule defeated Grayson Pierce at 10:54.

8. Tim Bosby vs. Adrian Priest for the Action World Title. This is an intriguing matchup between two of the top 20 U.S.-based indy prospects. Priest is the babyface here; Bosby is a heel pretty much everywhere. The bell rang, and Bosby rolled to the floor to stall, so Priest followed and they brawled at ringside, then around the building. In the ring, Priest hit a tornado DDT. He tried a dive through the ropes at 3:00, but Bosby caught him and slammed him on the apron. He rolled Priest into the ring and got a nearfall. Priest rolled to the floor and sold pain in his right shoulder or arm. Bosby rammed Priest back-first against the ring frame and rolled him back in.

Bosby applied a belly-to-belly bearhug at 5:30, and he turned it into a suplex for a nearfall, and he remained in control. Bosby charged, but Priest caught him with a jumping knee. Bosby applied a sleeper; Priest flipped over and got a nearfall. Priest hit a piledriver, and they were both down at 9:00. Bosby hit a chop block and applied a half-crab, but Priest eventually got to the ropes. Bosby went for an F5, but Priest turned it into a rollup for a nearfall. Bosby then hit his release F5 Slam for a believable nearfall at 11:30.

Priest nailed a top-rope guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, then he applied his own half-crab. He switched to a crossface, but Bosby reached the ropes. Bosby raked Adam’s eyes, then he shoved the ref to Priest; the blinded Priest hit a DDT on the ref! Bosby grabbed a loaded backpack and struck Priest with it! Bosby hit another release F5 faceplant. A second ref slid into the ring and made the three-count. The crowd booed this outcome. A strong match with a creative finish.

Tim Bosby defeated Adam Priest to retain the Action World Title at 14:50.

Final thoughts: In no particular order, the top-tier of the Georgia scene in 2025 are Bosby, Priest, Bengston, Shook, Yaki, and Lucas; those are the six I tune in to see, and I was thrilled to see that all six guys were in action tonight. Really, my biggest complaint about this show is that so many matches felt shorter-than-anticipated. The main event earned best match, ahead of Lykos Gym-4825 for second. The opening tag takes third, but I’ll add that Gary Jay-Bengston was really good and just needed more time to develop.

Notably missing tonight was a good women’s match. Kane-Suge D stayed in first gear a bit too long before picking it up at the end. Sure, we had some guys here that don’t impress me much, like Anakin and Fluffman, but by and large, this is a talented roster and they had their top guys on hand for this show.