Wrestling Revolver “Tales From The Ring” results (10/3): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Alex Colon vs. Joe Dred in a Trick or Treat Deathmatch, AJ Francis vs. BDE for the Revolver Remix Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Tales From The Ring”

Streamed on Triller+

October 3, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, at Calumet Center at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

This is their usual venue here. It’s a small gym, on par with one at an elementary school, so while it’s packed, the crowd is only perhaps 250. Lighting is good. Joe Dombrowski and Bork Torkleson provided commentary.

* Shotzi Blackheart came to the ring, as she’s our host for the Halloween-themed show. “They had to bring the queen of horror to host it,” she said.

1. Gringo Loco vs. JJ Garrett. Garrett came to the ring to KISS’s “Love Gun.” He’s the guy who looks and dresses like 1992-era Scott Steiner. Dombrowski just made the Steiner comparison after I wrote it. Loco hit a back-body drop and a handspring-back-elbow at 1:30. He hit a second-rope corner moonsault to the floor, landing on his feet. In the ring, Loco hit some chops and was dominating. JJ hit a doublestomp on the back, then he choked Loco in the ropes. He hit a suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. JJ hit a 619 and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Loco hit a weird-looking DVD (he basically just dropped him) and a guillotine leg drop at 7:30.

Loco hit an Arabian Press for a nearfall (nice; reminds me of Silas Young). Loco went for a top-rope corkscrew moonsault, but JJ got his knees up. Garrett hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. They got chairs and clashed them together in the ring. JJ hit a blow across the back; I guess this is all legal. JJ hit a flipping senton in the corner for a nearfall at 11:00. Bork noted that the refs “let a lot go” here. Garrett set up a door bridge in the ring. However, Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly, slamming Garrett through the door bridge for the pin. Good opener.

Gringo Loco defeated JJ Garrett at 13:15.

2. Bryan Keith vs. Alan Angels (w/Gia Miller, Jessicka Havok) for the Defy World Title. Keith just won that belt from Clark Connors. Gia wore her ‘sexy witch’ outfit. Angels jawed at the crowd before locking up. They tied up and traded reversals on the mat. Keith dropped him with a punch. Gia grabbed Keith’s foot, so Bryan kicked at her to break free. Angels dove through the ropes onto Keith at 5:00, and he walked around ringside while hoisting the title belt above his head, earning more boos. In the ring, Angels hit some punches to the forehead and was in charge.

Keith fired back with some chops. Angels hit an inverted DDT for a nearfall. Keith hit a headbutt. They traded forearm strikes. Keith hit a clothesline and an Exploder Suplex at 7:30. He hit a second Exploder for a nearfall. Alan went for Angel’s Wings, but Keith blocked it. Angels spun him to the mat and into the Halo Lock (Rings of Saturn double armbar), but Keith rolled him over for a nearfall at 9:30. Keith hit a roundhouse kick to the head; Angels hit one back, and they were both down.

Havok hopped on the apron and argued with Keith. Angels accidentally struck her! Alan avoided the Emerald Tiger Driver, and he nailed the Angel’s Wings for a nearfall at 11:30. Gia slid a chair into the ring; Angels grabbed it, but as he turned around, Keith nailed a superkick! Keith then hit the Emerald Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) onto the folded chair for the pin. Gia was not pleased with Angels. Good match, but there was zero chance that Keith was losing his belt on a non-Defy show.

Bryan Keith defeated Alan Angels to retain the Defy World Title at 12:23.

* Gia got in the ring, but Angels brushed her with his shoulder, knocking her down, and he smiled as he left the ring. Looks like he’s out of the Macabre! Jessicka carried Gia to the back

3. “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge vs. “Alpha Sig” Dick Myers & Brent Oakley vs. “Tye or Dye” KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias in a three-way for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. These belts are a hot potato, bouncing from team to team at almost every show; LMW won them in Iowa last month. One man from each of the three teams started in the ring. Myers, Gauge and Reynolds traded reversals and rollups. The other three all tagged in and tied up at 2:00. Matthias (think long-haired Peter Avalon) hit a dropkick in the corner. Oakley hit a hard clothesline at 4:00, and Alpha Sig worked over Reynolds.

Alpha Sig ‘wish-boned’ Sabin’s legs. Koda hit a clothesline on Dick Myers, then a swinging uranage on Matthias. Sabin hit a flipping senton at 5:30. Suddenly, everyone was down. Sabin hit a springboard crossbody block at 7:30. Reynolds hit a frogsplash. Matthias hit an elbow drop. Gauge hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb. Reynolds hit a huracanrana on Koda, flipping him from the apron to the floor at 9:30. Oakley and Matthias brawled on the floor. In the ring, Sabin hit a dropkick and a dive through the ropes. Alpha Sig hit a team faceplant on KJ Reyolds at 11:00. Oakley and Myers began arguing, and they shoved each other! Koda hit a Razor’s Edge on Myers, and Sabin immediately hit a Swanton Bomb on Dick for the pin. Chaotic.

Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge defeated Dick Myers & Brent Oakley and KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias in a three-way to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 11:52.

* Myers and Oakley got up and they argued some more. Oakley turned and left with no punches thrown. Intrigue!

* Coming up next is the wedding between (real-life couple) Myron Reed and Killer Kelly, and it will be officiated by Fightful.com wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp. SRS came out first, wearing a suit, and he looks like he’s going to cry. SRS ripped on Dayton, Ohio, saying he hates coming to the city, but he added “I love love,” so he had to be here “To make sure everything went smoothly.” Sean said Myron Reed “is the greatest wrestler in the world.” Myron got in the ring and hugged Sean.

Killer Kelly came out, led by two ‘flower girls’ in masks from the “Scream” films. She wore black, dressed like she’s headed to a funeral. Sean said these two are “among his best backstage sources.” Myron and Kelly both agreed to the wedding, so Sean asked for any objections; the crowd catcalled. Sean finished the ceremony and told them they could kiss. Jake Criss was one of the Scream mask goons, and he superkicked Myron. The other masked person was Nevaeh Crist! We haven’t seen her wrestle in a while! Shotzi came out of the back and ordered that we have an impromptu tag match.

4. Jake Crist and Neveah vs. Myron Reed and Killer Kelly. Jake hit a corner moonsault to the floor on both opponents. The women fought on the floor on one side of the ring, while the men fought on the other side. Dombrowski said this is Neveah’s first match in two years. Kelly and Myron passionately kissed on the floor. Jake leapt off the guardrail and hit a clothesline on Myron. In the ring, Myron hit an enzuigiri on Naveah at 3:30, and the heels worked Neveah over. Jake hit some flying forearms on Myron, then a Sliced Bread from the corner at 5:30, then a fadeaway stunner on him. The Crists got stereo nearfalls.

Myron hit a Canadian Destroyer on Jake. Kelly hit a Canadian Destroyer on Jake, and they got a nearfall. Myron hit “Flame On!” to the floor on Jake, but Jake immediately hit a Poison Rana on him. In the ring, Nevaeh went for a cover on Kelly, but Sapp pulled her to the floor! Shotzi pulled Sean into the ring and hit a stunner on him at 8:00. Jake went to the top rope, but Kelly crotched him in the corner, allowing Myron to hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. The Crists’ daughter (probably age 8) got in the ring to protect her dad! She hit a tornado DDT on Myron, and Bork went nuts. Jake got a backslide and pinned Myron. Fun.

Jake Crist and Neveah defeated Myron Reed and Killer Kelly at 9:55.

* The intermission match was from the Iowa show last month of Marcus Mathers vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Leon Slater vs. Dante Leon. It was a great match!

5. Joe Alonzo vs. KC Jacobs vs. Bigg Pound vs. Jeffrey John vs. Juni Underwood vs. Amazonga vs. Action Braxton for the inaugural Revolver Scramble Title. It’s worth reiterating that Juni is seemingly everywhere all at once; I just saw him wrestle a show in New England a week ago. I think this is the third time Amazonga has been here; think a mix of Umaga and Fallah Bahh. I’ve seen Braxton in FSW out of Las Vegas; I haven’t seen him outside the western states before. The bell rang, and Pound (think a young John Tenta) threw some smaller guys to the floor. Juni hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner. Jeffrey John hit a superkick on Juni at 2:00, then a slingshot splash for a nearfall.

KC Jacobs hit a ‘Wassup!’ falling headbutt to Juni’s groin for a nearfall. Alonzo hit a back suplex on John. Jacobs hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a forward Finlay Roll on John at 4:00. Braxton (think Chris Bey but taller) hit some body blows on Jacobs, then a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Braxton hit a coast-to-coast elbow drop for a nearfall at 5:30. Amazonga hit a hard back elbow to drop Braxton. We finally had Pound vs. Amazonga — the 300+ pounders! — square off, and they traded shoulder blocks. Juni hit a splash to the floor. John hit a flip dive onto everyone at 8:00. Pound hit a top-rope somersault to the floor onto everyone, and that popped the crowd.

In the ring, Jacobs hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall, but Amazonga broke it up. Amazonga slammed Jacobs for a nearfall. John hit an Athena-style top-rope flying stunner for a nearfall at 11:00. Braxton hit a stunner. Alonzo hit a low-blow uppercut on Braxton, then his springboard axe handle for a nearfall, but Pound broke it up. Alonzo hit Pound with a weapon, but a knocked-out Pound collapsed forward onto Alonzo, who was unable to kick out! Good humor to close out a decent scramble.

Big Pound defeated Joe Alonzo, KC Jacobs, Jeffrey John, Juni Underwood, Amazonga, and Action Braxton at 12:07 to become the first Revolver Scramble Title.

6. Ace Austin vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Dante Leon. Austin and Chambers have been feuding here for months, so they brawled at the bell. Crash, looking like a giant grape in his unflattering, purple singlet, knocked them both to the floor. Austin dove through the ropes onto Chambers. Damian shoved Ace face-first into the ring post, and those two brawled to the back. Meanwhile, Crash beat up the smaller Leon in the ring. Kayla Kassidy was still at ringside, blowing kisses to the camera (why didn’t she follow Damian to the back?) Jaxon hit a Pounce on Dante at 3:00. Leon hit a roundhouse kick to the skull, then a stunner.

Leon went to the top rope, but Kassidy distracted him, and she grabbed his ankle to knock him to the mat. She got in the ring and tried to cover him! The ref looked at her, all perplexed, and refused to count. She started to head to the back at 6:00 when Chambers and Austin emerged from the back and brawled back to ringside. Dante dove through the ropes onto both of them. In the ring, Dante hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Dante. Ace hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron at 7:30, and he tossed Dante back into the ring. Ace hit a shotgun dropkick, then a springboard crossbody block on Dante.

Chambers jumped back in and hit a superkick on Ace. Chambers hit a running knee in the corner on Ace. Crash peeled down his straps and hit some hard clotheslines on Damian. He hit a running splash in the corner on Ace and Dante, then he put both men on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop at 10:30. He hit a standing powerbomb on Ace for a nearfall. Chambers hit a chop block on Jaxon, then a jumping piledriver for a believable nearfall. Dante hit his rolling slam on Chambers for a nearfall. Ace nailed a Doctor Bomb on Dante for a nearfall at 13:00, and he argued with the ref. Ace hit a spin kick on Crash, then The Fold (running Blockbuster). Ace hit a Soul Snatcher on Ace for a nearfall. Chambers put Leon on his shoulders and flipped him stomach-first to the mat for the pin.

Damian Chambers defeated Dante Leon, Ace Austin, and Crash Jaxon at 14:14.

7. AJ Francis vs. BDE for the Revolver Remix Title. This is a rematch! Francis absolutely squashed BDE in their first meeting. He put on a hockey goalie mask to look like Jason Vorhees. YouTube star BDE (think Leon Ruff) had a rough outing last week in a loss to Maya World, and it wasn’t her fault. BDE hit a running knee at the bell for a nearfall. AJ put BDE on his shoulders and tossed the scrawny kid across the ring. AJ hit a splash in the corner at 1:30 and was in charge. He scooped up BDE and ran him back-first into the turnbuckles. He bent BDE’s back around the ring post and was dominating the action.

BDE hit a head-scissors takedown on the floor. In the ring, he went for a springboard move, but Francis caught him with a forearm strike at 4:30. BDE hit a stunner for a nearfall. Francis threw a chair at BDE and worked him over. BDE hit a splash in the corner and a Lungblower move to the chest, then a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 8:00. Francis hit a spear for a nearfall. AJ hit a chokeslam, but he walked around the ring and didn’t go for the pin. He hit another chokeslam and again stalled.

AJ pulled up the lifeless BDE and hit a third chokeslam; he went for the pin but pulled him up at the two-count. Francis went under the ring and slid a door into the ring, and he built a door bridge. However, BDE hit a Frankensteiner that flipped Francis through the door bridge. BDE hit a running knee, then an OsCutter, then a top-rope frogsplash for the pin! New champion! The crowd loved this.

BDE defeated AJ Francis to win the Revolver Remix Title at 14:16.

* Francis handed BDE the title belt and left, with no punches thrown. Alpha Sig and YouTube star Chris Danger hit the ring to celebrate with BDE. Chris Danger hit BDE and stood over him while holding the belt, then left. Everyone else was shocked that Danger did that. (I have no interest in watching two YouTube stars fight each other.)

8. Alex Colon vs. Krule (w/Gia Miller) vs. Joe Dred in a “Trick or Treat Deathmatch.” Several doors were already set up in the ring. Dombrowski said, “This environment is so dangerous,” that even Gia left ringside before the bell. Krule hit a double clothesline, and he whipped Colon into a table in the corner, and they brawled to the floor. I don’t know if I’ve seen Dred before; he is much shorter than Krule with a full head of dark hair; he looks a bit like a young Kevin Steen. Dred used a staple gun on Krule’s chest, so Krule used it back on him. Krule beat up both guys on the floor as they looped the ring.

In the ring, Joe and Colon repeatedly stabbed each other in the head with a weapon at 6:30, and I’ve lost interest in this one. Joe hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Krule got in and chokeslammed Colon. Colon hit Krule over the head with door shards. Joe and Colon put Krule on a door bridge, then they brawled, and both fell off the top rope onto Krule on the door bridge at 11:00. Colon put some glass shards in Joe’s mouth, then punched him in the jaw, so Colon did the same back. Gross. They all took turns hitting each other over the head with door shards. Joe and Colon again worked together, using a chain and duct tape to tie Krule to a door. The action has come to a halt; this was downright dull to the point of being embarrassing, as they clearly couldn’t do what they wanted to do.

They finally pushed the door into a corner, with Krule clearly able to get himself free at any time he wanted to. AFTER ALL THAT WORK to put Krule in a corner, Alex and Joe ignored him to fight with each other and whack each other over the head with light tubes. This match is a disaster. Colon broke a light tube across Joe’s chin. Joe chokeslammed Colon through a barbed-wire spider-web structure on the floor. Krule broke free; it was clear he was basically holding the door together. He slammed Joe face-first to the mat to get a pin and end this debacle.

Krule defeated Alex Colon and Joe Dred in a Trick or Treat Deathmatch at 18:46.

Final Thoughts: That was an ugly, bad deathmatch. No, I’m not a deathmatch fan, but this was just bad. Long stretches with no action. Finally tying up Krule only to ignore him. Angels-Keith was really good and my pick for best match. The mixed tag with the Crists’ daughter getting involved in the end was fun and takes second. The four-way was good, and it’s nice seeing Chambers get a big win, and that takes third. The tag title three-way takes honorable mention. BDE’s match was Francis was fine. I’m still not a fan of the Alpha Sig trio, as they just stopped improving and other wrestlers have jumped ahead of them. A good show overall, but a bad main event that just had long stretches with no action soured me.