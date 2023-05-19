05/19 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Yuya Uemura, Trinity vs. KiLynn King, X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match, Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Yuya Uemura, Trinity vs. KiLynn King, X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match, Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin, and more (20:23)…

Click here for the May 19 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.