05/12 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Steve Maclin vs. Rhino for the Impact World Championship, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean, Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly, Jason Hotch and John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

May 12, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Steve Maclin vs. Rhino for the Impact World Championship, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean, Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly, Jason Hotch and John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, and more (20:39)…

Click here for the May 12 Impact Wrestling audio review.

