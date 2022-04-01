4/1 ROH Supercard of Honor results: Powell’s live review of Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH Championship, The Briscoes vs. FTR for the ROH Tag Titles, Rhett Titus vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Title, Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Rules Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor”

Aired live April 1, 2022 on HonorClub, FITE TV, and pay-per-view

Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center

Zero Hour Pre-Show

A video package opened the show and then the broadcast team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman checked in and ran through the lineup. They said William Regal would join them on commentary for the Pure Rules Championship match… Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

1. Blake Christian vs. Colt Cabana. Cabana came out to his old theme as “Boom Boom” and got a good reaction. Cabana stopped by the broadcast table and hugged Riccaboni and Coleman. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor. They fought to ringside early in the match. Cabana held up the Dark Order claw hand sign after performing a move.

Back inside the ring, Cabana turned Christian inside out with a clothesline. Christian rallied with a nice 619 style kick. A short time later, Christian performed a springboard 450 splash for a near fall. Cabana avoided another top rope move and blasted Christian with an elbow shot. Christian cut Cabana off on the ropes, but Cabana ended up performing the Chicago Skyline finisher and then scored the clean pin. The wrestlers shook hands afterward…

Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian in 8:05.

Powell’s POV: It was nice to see Cabana back in ROH. He’s been lost in the shuffle in AEW, and I’d be happy to see him back in ROH on a regular basis. Christian is a talented guy and I assume he’s also on Tony Khan’s radar for ROH.

A video package aired on Jonathan Gresham, who said he knows that he is the real Ring of Honor Champion. He said the original title carries the essence and the heart and soul of what ROH was built on…

2. AQA vs. Miranda Alize. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor. AQA had a late flurry of offense that resulted in a near fall. Alize caught her in a crossface, which AQA broke by rolling on top of her. AQA went up top and performed a shooting star press for the win. Referee Paul Turner checked on Alize, who remained on the mat afterward. She reached up and shook hands with AQA…

AQA defeated Miranda Alize in 8:15.

Powell’s POV: Hopefully Alize is okay after taking the shooting star press. It seemed like it was more than selling, but she may have simply had the wind knocked out of her. AQA has impressed in AEW. Alize also impressed in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament when she was booked as the runner up to Rok-C.

Jonathan Gresham, Josh Woods, and Rhett Titus were interviewed by Denise Salcedo in the backstage area. All three champions spoke briefly about their respective matches. “I am The Foundation,” Gresham closed…

3. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger vs. Toa Liona and Kaun (w/Tully Blanchard). Blanchard cut a promo before the match to introduce his new team. Riccaboni noted that Kaun is a former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Cheeseburger, who dropped the World Famous CB name, offered a handshake, but Kaun slapped him to start the match. In the end, Liona hit the Samoan Spike on Isom, who was pinned moments later.

Toa Liona and Kaun defeated Eli Isom and Cheeseburger in 2:15.

Afterward, Blanchard said the fans saw two of the most dynamic wrestlers in the world. He said the fans would see the third member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises later in the night…

Powell’s POV: A Road Warriors style squash match win for Blanchard’s new team. Kaun showed big upside when he was part of the SOS tag team as part of Shane Taylor Promotions. I guess this means that SOS is finished, as Kaun has been working AEW Dark matches without his partner Moses. Isom also had real upside and was really coming into his own before the company went on hiatus. It’s good to see Tully land in ROH after being fired by FTR on AEW Dynamite.

A video package aired on the Interim ROH Women’s World Championship match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez…

4. Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry. Castle had a group of Boys with him. Castle offered a handshake. Hendry considered it and then pulled his hand back.