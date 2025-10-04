What's happening...

Bandido suffered a shoulder injury

October 4, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bandido suffered a shoulder injury during a CMLL match on Friday. The AEW Tag Team Champion wrote on Instagram that his shoulder “popped out and went back into place” during a CMLL match against Hechicero. “Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman,” Bandido wrote. “We owe a third match to all our Mexican fans.”

Powell’s POV: Bandido’s Instagram note included a photo of him with his left arm in a sling. Here’s hoping the injury won’t cause him to miss any ring time.

