CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bandido suffered a shoulder injury during a CMLL match on Friday. The AEW Tag Team Champion wrote on Instagram that his shoulder “popped out and went back into place” during a CMLL match against Hechicero. “Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman,” Bandido wrote. “We owe a third match to all our Mexican fans.”

Powell’s POV: Bandido’s Instagram note included a photo of him with his left arm in a sling. Here’s hoping the injury won’t cause him to miss any ring time.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)