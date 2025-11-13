ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Pure Rules Proving Ground match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz vs. Maya World and Hyan

-“MxMTV” Taya Valkyrie, Johnny TV, Mason Madden, and Mansoor vs. “SkyFlight” Leila Grey, Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin in an eight-person tag

-“The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on November 8 in Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).