AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Erie, Pennsylvania, at Erie Insurance Arena, and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).